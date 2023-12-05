Brooklyn Park man pleads to role in shooting that killed 15-year-old in January

A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty for his role in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old in January on Monday.

Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact in exchange for anywhere between 128 and 150 months in prison, according to court documents. That plea deal still needs to be approved by a judge.

On Jan. 27, Goodloe was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy.

On Jan. 13, 2023, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 6:30 p.m., moments after a ShotSpotter activation detected 14 gunshots.

At the scene of the crash, officers found Dzubay-Percy slumped over in the driver’s seat of a Kia Soul, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint also noted that the Kia had significant damage from apparent gunfire in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

MPD officials also found four discharged cartridge casings in front of the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North, near where the ShotSpotter activations were seen.

A witness told MPD that she had seen the Kia being chased by a silver van down Dowling Avenue North to Dupont Avenue North, the complaint stated.

Police learned from surveillance video that the Kia and the silver van had both been at a nearby gas station on Dowling Avenue and Fremont Avenue North before the shooting. Officials say around 6:14 p.m., the van pulled into the gas station and parked in a spot with a view of the entire gas station parking lot.

A few minutes later, the Kia entered the gas station and the driver, Dzubay-Percy, went into the store, the complaint stated.

The surveillance video shows the occupants of the silver van open their doors, look toward the Kia in the parking lot, and point at the vehicle, officials say.

Dzubay-Percy then exited the store and got into the Kia. He began driving on Dowling Avenue North and the silver van started to chase the Kia, the complaint says.

Investigators with MPD learned the license plate of the silver van and arrested Goodloe after going to his residence.

Goodloe admitted to being the driver during the incident on Jan. 13 and said he only knew the shooter as “Junior.”

Goodloe is set to be sentenced on Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.