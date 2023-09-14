Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty to role in fatal March shooting

A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection to a fatal March shooting in the parking lot of a Cub Foods.

Blanyon Toe Davies, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Davies is accused of aiding Kenny Sirleaf in the death of 27-year-old Devon Michael Adams. Sirleaf is charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting his next court hearing.

On March 9, officers from the Fridley Police Department were called to a Cub Foods at 250 57th Ave. Northeast for a report of a shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the Cub Foods parking lot, which runs into the parking lot of an Extended Stay hotel. Police found Adams suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital but was quickly pronounced dead.

Court documents state that Adams’ girlfriend told police Adams had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel for the past several weeks. About an hour before the shooting, Adams returned to the hotel but stayed in his truck.

Another witness then reported hearing a “pop” and seeing Adams fall to the ground and a red SUV flee the area. That witness also noticed the SUV had been at the back of the hotel just days earlier.

The complaint added that investigators obtained surveillance footage which shows the SUV drove into the parking lot, went right to Adams’ truck, and pulled in front of it as if to keep it from leaving. Witnesses said the two people in the vehicle were arguing when the gunshot was fired, and video showed the SUV then drive right to an apartment complex off of Main Street in Fridley.

Around 20 minutes later, the video showed a Ford F-250 pick up the driver of the SUV and drive off.

Police found the SUV registered to two women in Plymouth who had contacts with a man named of Kenny Sirleaf, while the Ford was registered to Davies but was transferred to someone else who still lives at the same address as Davies.

Cellphone data placed Sirleaf in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, then showed Sirleaf and Davies together, as the surveillance video showed.

Investigators also learned that Davies had been staying at the Extended Stay hotel from March 5 until March 15, and Sirleaf had also been spending nights at the hotel. Surveillance showed the two have also frequented the hotel since Adams was shot and killed.

Davies is set to be sentenced in Anoka County Court on Dec. 21.