Brooklyn Center Walmart sold, will open as new grocery store in February

The Walmart in Brooklyn Center has been sold to a new owner, with plans for a grocery store to open in the same space later this year.

In a statement from a city of Brooklyn Center spokesperson, the building was sold on Dec. 29 to Bona Ku, who owns Sun Foods. The city was informed that he plans to reopen the building for retail and grocery in February.

The store, located on Shingle Creek Crossing, encountered many crime issues, with Brooklyn Center police saying in March 2023 that Walmart made 6,177 calls for services in the last five years.

As previously reported, the store permanently closed in April 2023 after not reaching financial expectations.

Other business owners in the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center cited the closure of the store as a reason for less foot traffic in the area.