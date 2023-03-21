Brooklyn Center Walmart permanently closing April 21

Residents of Brooklyn Center will soon have one fewer place to shop.

Store officials confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the Walmart on Shingle Creek Crossing will close its doors for good next month.

According to a spokesperson, the location will close by April 21, with the pharmacy scheduled to close right on April 21.

The company says the decision was made after a “thorough review process” because the store hasn’t reached financial expectations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com,” Walmart Corporate Communications Director Felicia McCranie told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday after a sign noting the closure was posted at the store.

Walmart says the decision isn’t a reflection of the employees’ work and the company hopes many associates will transfer to another store.

The company noted there are five other Walmart Supercenters within 13 miles of the Brooklyn Center store and all associates will be eligible for transfer.

Anyone who uses the Brooklyn Center store’s pharmacy will be able to transfer their prescriptions to another location.

Overall, the company operates 80 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the state.