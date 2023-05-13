After several closures, Brooklyn Center works to fill empty storefronts at Shingle Creek Crossing

Brooklyn Center city leaders are working to fill empty storefronts after Walmart abruptly closed in April.

It’s been one of many closures in the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center within the last year.

Area business owners said when one store closes, it affects another.

Some call Shingle Creek Crossing a revolving door, saying businesses come and go.

“It feels like we’re in a ghost town right now,” AJ Asmir, owner of a Boost Mobile store, said. “It’s been tough.”

Asmir has owned the Boost Mobile in the shopping area for about seven years. He said abrupt store closures come with the territory.

“There used to be hundreds and thousands of cars loaded out here,” he said.

He’s noticed a large drop in foot traffic in the last month and it’s hurting his bottom line.

“We’re not making enough to stay here at this location. We are in a situation that we cannot lose,” Asmir said. “I enjoy it. I like it. I want to stay here. I love Brooklyn Center.”

Asmir said Walmart’s empty parking lot is bad for business because a lot of customers would stop over after a trip to the store.

Walmart is the latest store to close in Brooklyn Center.

City officials said there’s already new interest for someone else to move in.

“We’ve had some conversations with possible tenants, so we’re positive that I think it’s going to get filled relatively quickly,” Jesse Anderson, Brooklyn Center interim community development director, said.

At the end of March, Applebee’s closed up shop.

In April, Walmart did the same.

Within the last couple years, Discount Tire and Michaels said their goodbyes, and Burlington moved in.

“Any city, they’re going to see some challenges with businesses opening and closing. I think that we still have businesses coming in, so we’re optimistic that it’ll continue to thrive,” Anderson said.

City officials said at least three new businesses are set to open in Shingle Creek Crossing in the coming months, but getting a hold on crime and theft in the shopping area is top of mind.

Anderson said developers are working with Brooklyn Center Police Department to contract on-site overtime officers, and there are plans to improve security cameras.

City leaders said a new tenant could fill the Walmart building as soon as six months to a year.