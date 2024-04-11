Body found in Maple Grove pond possibly connected to missing person case

Police say a body recovered from a pond Thursday afternoon in Maple Grove could be connected to a missing person case in the city.

A witness reported seeing something suspicious in the water near Lakeview Drive and 80th Avenue North around 2:20 p.m., the Maple Grove Police Department said in a news release. Deputies with the Hennepin County Water Patrol assisted with the investigation and pulled a body from the water.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death once it has positively identified the deceased.

In March, 18-year-old Winston Drepaul was reported missing in the same area. Volunteers searching for him later found a jacket that belonged to him in a retention pond.

Police say investigators are in contact with the missing person’s family, but have not identified the missing person case as Drepaul’s yet.