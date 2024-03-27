Maple Grove seeking public’s help in finding missing 18-year-old

The Maple Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old.

Winston Drepaul, who also goes by “DeeDee” or “Dez,” was last seen on Saturday. Police say he left his home on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue early in the morning and didn’t bring any of his personal belongings or medications. He was seen on surveillance video the same morning outside Maple Grove Community Center at 12951 Weaver Lake Road, police said.

Authorities and family members are concerned for his well-being due to how long he’s been gone, him not having his medications and recent weather conditions.

Drepaul is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black, puffy-style winter jacket, grey sweatpants and black boots or shoes.

If you see Drepaul or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.