Search continues for missing Maple Grove man

The search for a missing Maple Grove man is continuing all day Saturday after volunteer searchers found the man’s jacket in a retention pond on Friday, according to Maple Grove police.

The family of Winston Drepaul organized a search for the missing 18-year-old on Friday afternoon. During the search, volunteers located a jacket near 80th Avenue and Lakeview Drive, which the family identified as belonging to Drepaul.

RELATED: Maple Grove seeking public’s help in finding missing 18-year-old

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol was then called in to assist with the search and underwater technology was used, according to a release from the Maple Grove Police Department (MGPD). A search from the air was also conducted but ended due to safety conditions.

Drepaul, who also goes by “DeeDee” or “Dez,” was last seen a week ago. Police say he left his home on the 11800 block of 80th Avenue early in the morning and didn’t bring any of his personal belongings or medications. He was seen on surveillance video the same morning outside Maple Grove Community Center at 12951 Weaver Lake Road, police said.

A search has been ongoing Saturday since 10:30 a.m. Lakeview Drive between Arbor Lakes Parkway and Kirkwood Lane is closed until 9 p.m. while MGPD searches for Drepaul.

https://twitter.com/MapleGrovePD1/status/1774093743617958318

Check back for updates.