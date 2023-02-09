Bloomington police identify gunman in murder-suicide

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges gave new details Thursday on a murder-suicide last week that resulted in the death of a father and son and their business associate.

Hodges identified 43-year-old Richard Myre of Belle Plaine as the man who police believe shot and killed Dale Dahmen and his son, Dominick Dahmen, inside a pickup truck on Feb. 1 before killing himself.

Surveillance footage and evidence found inside the truck parked by the France Place office building indicate the Dahmens drove separately and got into Myre’s vehicle at around 4:23 p.m. They sat there for about an hour and a half before there was “a large commotion” inside the pickup.

Police believe Myre, who was in the driver’s seat, turned to Dale Dahmen, who was seated next to him, and shot him twice in the head. Dominick Dahmen struggled with Myre but was shot seven times. Myre then fatally shot himself.

All 10 expended shell casings found in the car were accounted for, and only one gun — which belonged to Myre — was left at the scene, Hodges said.

Myre and the Dahmens were allegedly involved in stock market trading together. While Bloomington police say they aren’t aware of an active federal investigation into their dealings, Hodges said anyone who may have been defrauded by them should contact the department at 952-563-4900.

Police do not believe any of the deceased have connections to Bloomington and only chose to meet there.

