2 men killed in suspected Bloomington murder-suicide identified

Two of the men who were killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Bloomington have been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The first victim was identified as Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, of Buffalo. He died of gunshot wounds to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a report released by the Medical Examiner.

The second victim was identified in the report as Dominick Kenneth Dahmen, 25, of Buffalo. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Earlier this week, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that two of those killed were father and son.

The third man who died in the suspected murder-suicide has not been identified.

Officers were called to a parking lot in France Place in Bloomington around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening for a report of a slumped person in a pick-up truck.

RELATED: Bloomington police: Father, son among 3 dead in murder-suicide investigation

When officers got the the scene, they found three people dead inside the truck, all with gunshot wounds. Police said that the third man was a business associate.

Hodges added the people involved “appeared to have some business financial dealings.”

The public is not in danger and police are investigating.