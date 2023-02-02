Police investigation underway in Bloomington

Bloomington police have yet to release any details regarding a large emergency response late Wednesday night.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene saw Bloomington Police, as well as Hennepin County deputies, in a parking lot off Minnesota Drive near France Avenue South around 10:30 p.m.

Our cameras also saw crime scene tape around a pickup truck.

At one point, a drone was being used.

The lot was blocked off until early Thursday morning.

Officers on scene of an incident in Bloomington, Minn. Credit: Jeff Ernewein/KSTP-TV

KSTP-TV has reached out to police for details and will continue to update this article as information is released.

I’m working to get the details on this right now @KSTP https://t.co/wqC4cBpElZ — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) February 2, 2023