Police investigation underway in Bloomington
Bloomington police have yet to release any details regarding a large emergency response late Wednesday night.
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene saw Bloomington Police, as well as Hennepin County deputies, in a parking lot off Minnesota Drive near France Avenue South around 10:30 p.m.
Our cameras also saw crime scene tape around a pickup truck.
At one point, a drone was being used.
The lot was blocked off until early Thursday morning.
