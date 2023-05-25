‘Blizzo’ the snowplow visits middle school students who championed naming contest

The snowplow named “Blizzo” is spending Thursday morning visiting 6th-grade students who submitted the name to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) “Name a Snowplow” contest.

“Blizzo” is a tribute to the hip-hop artist Lizzo, who said having a Minnesota snowplow named after her is the highest honor of any award she has received.

RELATED: Lizzo thanks Osseo Middle School for snowplow named after her, calls it ‘highest honor’

MnDOT said this is the first time the students at Osseo Middle School will see “Blizzo” in person. The agency adds “Blizzo” works at MnDOT’s Camden Truck Station and plows snow along I-94 in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Blizzo, Blader Tot Hotdish among this year’s snowplow name contest winners

The naming contest began in December 2022, when more than 10,400 names were submitted to the agency for consideration.

KSTP Reporter and Meteorologist Chris Reece will attend the visit and will have more during Thursday evening’s newscasts.