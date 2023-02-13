Lizzo thanks Osseo Middle School for snowplow named after her, calls it ‘highest honor’

Lizzo says that having a snowplow named after her as part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a snowplow” contest is the highest honor of any award she has received.

She thanked Osseo Middle School for submitting the name suggestion of “Blizzo” in the video she posted Sunday.

After the name was announced as one of the winning snowplow names last week, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Chris Reece talked to some of the students in the sixth-grade class at Osseo Middle School about their special submission, which more than 70 people submitted as a snowplow name, MnDOT said, and the work the class did to get people to vote for Blizzo.

RELATED: Blizzo, Blader Tot Hotdish among this year’s snowplow name contest winners

Sixth-grader Joe told Reece that he came up with the name.

“So I thought, what’s something that happens all the time in the winter? Blizzards. [They are] super annoying, but they happen a lot. Then I thought of Lizzo, so I just put B in front of Lizzo, Blizzo.”

Anne Mack, the class’s teacher, talked about how the school and parents all helped to make sure lots of people voted for Blizzo in the hopes of helping it win.

“I shared it on social media, their parents shared it on their social media. We let the entire school know,” Mack said. “Teachers were posting it on Schoology for their students to vote. So we just let a lot of people know.”

That also included trying to tag Lizzo in social media posts, which might have worked.

The class will also be celebrating with a party that Mack promised her students if the name Blizzo won.