Biden set to visit Fridley facility on Monday

The White House has released additional details about President Biden’s visit to Minnesota on Monday.

The President will visit Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley as a part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” tour.

According to the White House, the tour plans to showcase Biden’s efforts to create a clean energy economy, build better infrastructure, and bring back supply chains.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the cabinet and senior White House officials are visiting over 20 states over the course of three weeks to promote the initiative.

Biden visited North Carolina to kick off the tour earlier this week, stopping at a semiconductor plant in Durham to highlight that since the beginning of his Administration, private companies have placed over $435 billion in manufacturing investments in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Harris visited New Flyer plant in St. Cloud to highlight electric vehicle production, and Biden visited the state last spring for the memorial for former Vice President Walter Mondale. He also visited Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount back in 2021.