Authorities name deceased suspect in Chisago County triple homicide investigation

The Chisago County Sheriff’s office has named a suspect in the Fish Lake Township triple homicide.

Authorities say they found Kenneth George Koslowski, 39, dead in rural Dakota County on March 4, the day before the bodies of three family members were found inside a Fish Lake Township home.

A news release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office states that Koslowski was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was related to the victims and lived in North Branch.

The sheriff’s office said that the gun used in the apparent suicide was forensically linked to evidence found at the scene of the homicides.

Investigators say they also determined Koslowski was in the area during the time of the homicides.

The motive and whether anyone else was involved continues to be investigated.