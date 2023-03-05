3 shot dead in Chisago County home

Three people are dead after a shooting at a home in northern Chisago County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies made a welfare check at a home on Brunswick Road in Fish Lake Township because a family member of the residents was unable to reach them.

When they arrived, deputies found three people who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, authorities have not identified the victims or named any possible suspects.

However, authorities say they do not believe the shooting was random.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the investigation.

More information is expected to be released following further investigation and an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.