Victims identified in Chisago County triple homicide; ‘person of interest’ found dead

Officials have identified the three people who were discovered shot to death Sunday morning in Chisago County, according to an update on Tuesday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three victims as Darrell James Mattson, 73; Denise Lillian Mattson, 68; and Kirk Patrick Mattson, 47. They were all found shot multiple times inside a home on Brunswick Road in Fish Lake Township.

Additionally, a person of interest in the triple homicide had been found dead in another location on Saturday, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. That person’s name and cause of death have yet to be released.

The sheriff’s office says it does not believe the shooting was random and that there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.