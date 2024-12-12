Authorities in Pennsylvania arrest fugitive wanted in connection with St. Paul train shooting

A federal task force in Pennsylvania on Wednesday arrested a Minnesota man wanted for his alleged role in a shooting aboard a Green Line train in St. Paul last month, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Theodore Jaymes in Pittsburgh after receiving a request from the U.S Marshals Office in St. Paul and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to assist in finding and apprehending him, the release states.

Task force members learned that Jaymes was staying in the East Liberty neighborhood of Pittsburgh and brought him into custody “without incident.”

Jaymes is accused of shooting a woman in the leg the night of Nov. 21 while she was riding a Green Line train near the intersection of Western and University avenues the night. St. Paul police say the victim was expected to survive.

Prosecutors charged Jaymes with second-degree attempted murder in connection with that shooting. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said those charging documents will remain under seal until he is extradited to Minnesota and makes his first court appearance.