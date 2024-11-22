Woman shot in the leg while on board light rail train in St. Paul

Ryan Pattee KSTP

The shooting happened at the intersection of University and Western avenues.

A woman is expected to survive after she was shot Thursday night while riding the light rail train in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers were called onto a METRO Green Line train at the intersection of University and Western avenues.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her leg. She was taken to the hospital where it was determined her injury was non-life threatening.

According to police, an argument is believed to have taken place before the woman was shot. A search for the suspect and investigation into the incident is ongoing.