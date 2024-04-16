Anoka to expand ‘social district’ after successful pilot in 2023

The state’s first public consumption area is expanding after a trial period last year in Anoka.

On Tuesday, the city of Anoka formally announced it will implement a “social district” for five months this year — May 1 through Oct. 6 — and extend the district’s boundaries.

The announcement comes after the city piloted the first-of-its-kind area in the state for 30 days last fall.

The social district, which will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., allows people 21 and older to buy alcohol from licensed businesses and enjoy their drinks while strolling throughout the district.

The city also decided to expand the area’s boundaries this year to the south side of Main Street, plus the tunnel under the Main Street Bridge and the municipal parking lot at Bridge Square. That’s in addition to the area between Main Street and Harrison Street from the Rum River to the east side of Second Avenue as well as the restaurants along Jackson Street up to Third Avenue.

Nine businesses have been licensed to participate so far, and each will have a window sign to indicate its participation in the social district.

Anoka has already planned several events during the months the social district will be open, including an Alex Larson “Unplugged” show from 5-7 p.m. on May 1 and Rockin’ on the Rum concerts on Wednesdays during the summer.

For more information on the social district, click here.

The goal is to gather more information on the program and share the information with the state to help create a plan for other cities to adopt similar areas.