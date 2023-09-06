Monthlong ‘social district’ pilot in Anoka starts Wednesday

A pilot program that will allow public alcohol consumption — with a few caveats — kicks off Wednesday in the city of Anoka.

Approved by state lawmakers last year and finalized by the city leaders last month, the program creates Minnesota’s first “social district” from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7.

During that period, people will be able to buy beer, wine and cocktails from specific restaurants and walk the main stretch of town — Second Avenue from East Main Street to Harrison Street, including the restaurants on Jackson Street near Second Avenue.

The social district will officially be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Oct. 7, and the city is kicking off the program Wednesday with the Rockin’ on the Rum concert at Riverfront Memorial Park.

After Oct. 7, city staff will gather feedback on the program and report back to the Anoka City Council and state lawmakers for a determination on whether the program should be expanded and made permanent.