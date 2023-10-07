Saturday marks ‘grand finale’ for Anoka’s ‘social district’ pilot project

People were hard-pressed to find a parking spot to join the crowd throughout the heart of downtown Anoka on Saturday afternoon, in the hours leading up to the end of a first-of-its kind public consumption pilot project.

Anoka, for the last month, has become the first city in the state to see how it goes when people are allowed to take alcohol – in a designated cup from participating bars – outside to walk through the “Social District.“

RELATED: Anoka launches social district, allowing alcohol consumption outdoors in several blocks downtown

“I think it’s great for Anoka, all the people. It’s a good thing,” said Jolene Blue while celebrating her birthday with family in Anoka, all of them sipping a beer outside.

Not everyone walking around downtown was there for the beer, wine and cocktails. Saturday was also the second annual Vintage Fest. Organizer Brandon Altenweg admitted the alcohol must’ve drawn some of the crowd.

“This is more than triple what I did last year. And you know what? I’ve been saying this all day, ‘It’s not me, it’s not this event. It’s this town,'” Altenweg said. “Build it and they will come to downtown.”

More people also meant more money for the event’s cause, Haven 4 Heroes, a transitional home for veterans in Anoka.

“This is really what the Social District is all about, it’s for events like this,” Altenweg continued.

“We think it’s a great idea, especially long term,” added Jess Pratt, who co-owns Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts with her husband.

Ambi was one of seven bars and restaurants that participated in the pilot project.

“I mean, it’s all a learning process,” Pratt said, asked about her experience with the month-long trial run.

“We didn’t know how people would react to it. And for the most part, people have been really responsible. So I think everyone’s been really impressed and hopefully that means that we can make it a permanent thing.”

RELATED: Majority of bars in Anoka ‘social district’ on board with public consumption pilot project

“It’s definitely coming back,” Altenweg said confidently. “Because you know why? Because people like it. They love it, they enjoy it. And definitely, you walk around, and you can see it.”

Anoka City Council has the final say about whether to bring back the Social District as a more permanent fixture.

A vote has not been scheduled as of this report.

RELATED: Anoka approves state’s first social district, allowing public consumption in certain area