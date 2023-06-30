Alleged fraud scheme connected to Bloomington murder-suicide from February

A murder-suicide in Bloomington last February is connected to an alleged scheme that raised millions of dollars and defrauded investors, according to Federal court filings.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says that Spartan Trading, which was run by Richard Myre, Dale Dahmen, and Dominick Dahmen, raised over $3 million from dozens of investors around the Twin Cities. The investment fund “was a sham that defrauded investors in multiple ways,” according to the civil filing.

On February 1, Bloomington police responded to a call of a shooting at a business parking lot. Police arrived and discovered three men deceased, later identifying the three as Richard Myre, Dale Dahmen, and his son, Dominick Dahmen.

Police say they believe Myre shot and killed both the Dahmen’s before killing himself.

Federal officials claim that instead of investing the funds in stocks, as promised, the money sat inside Spartan Trading accounts “as Myre withdrew money for himself, the Dahmens, and investors in an attempt to keep the scheme going.”

In total, Spartan Trading raised $3.7 million between 2019 – 2022, according to court records. The filing notes Myre got over $1.1 million from Spartan Trading. Dale Dahmen is alleged to have received $649,000, and Dominick Dahmen allegedly got over $173,000.

Court filings name Spartan Trading, Myre, and his estate as defendants in the case. The Dahmen’s are only named as ‘relief defendants,’ which means they are not accused of criminal misconduct but did benefit financially from the alleged fraud.

The SEC filed the case in an attempt to ascertain how much money could be recovered for the allegedly defrauded investors.

