Alexandria woman to be sentenced Friday for homicide charge stemming from fatal crash

An Alexandria, Minnesota woman will learn her future Friday afternoon after pleading no contest to a homicide charge for a drunken driving crash in 2022.

Amber Lea Pospisil, 32, is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Pospisil was initially charged with one count of second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of second-degree homicide by use of vehicle. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Pospisil pleaded guilty by no contest to one count of second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in April of 2023 in exchange for the dismissal of the three other charges.

As previously reported, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022, on Interstate 94 near Hudson. An initial report stated Pospisil was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the vehicle Pospisil was driving had collided with another vehicle traveling westbound. The man in that vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Filbrandt was on the way home after playing with his band at a show.

Authorities learned the drivers of two other vehicles and a U-Haul truck drove through the debris from the crash. All occupants of those vehicles were checked and had no visible injuries, according to the complaint.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper investigating the crash did field sobriety tests after noticing Pospisil’s slurred speech and detecting the odor of an intoxicant.

Pospisil admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving, the complaint states. She was arrested at the scene.

This isn’t Pospisil’s first drunken driving incident – she pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in 2021 after she got into a crash in Douglas County while she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.296.

