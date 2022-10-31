Alexandria woman charged in St. Croix County crash that left 1 dead

An Alexandria woman has been charged after a crash killed one person Sunday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil has been charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

As previously reported, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson. An initial report stated Pospisil was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the vehicle Pospisil was driving had collided with another vehicle traveling westbound. The man in that vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Filbrandt was on the way home after playing a show with his band.

Mugshot for Amber Pospisil Credit: St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

“It was one of our best shows, that we had in our entire time together,” said Brennon Betz, band member. “It was a really a great way to go out, I suppose, the last time I saw him ”

Mark Filbrandt

“He was probably the most sociable guys I’ve ever met, he is very vibrant and colorful soul,” Betz said. “He’s an exceptional guitar player, and an exceptional human being”

Authorities learned the drivers of two other vehicles and a U-Haul truck had driven through the debris from the crash. All occupants of those vehicles were checked and had no visible injuries, according to the complaint.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper investigating the crash conducted field sobriety tests after noticing Pospisil’s slurred speech and detecting the odor of an intoxicant.

Pospisil admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to driving, the complaint states.

The trooper arrested Pospisil at the scene.

Monday, Pospisil’s cash bail was set at $100,000. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.