1 dead, 5 injured in St. Croix Co. Crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that a man is dead and five others are injured after a crash early Sunday morning on I-94.

Initial information says that 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil of Alexandria, Minnesota drove her car into oncoming traffic lanes on I-94 near Hudson and struck a vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the victim vehicle has been identified as 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear which vehicle the four other injured people were riding in.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper investigating the crash conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Pospisil at the scene.

Pospisil was taken to the St. Croix County Jail and is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.