Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury to reopen on Aug. 27

Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury will officially re-open next week after months of being closed.

Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities said it will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, exactly two months after the theater announced it would be returning.

Back in June, Alamo Drafthouse closed after the franchise partner that operated that location filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Shortly after, it was announced that Sony purchased the Alamo Drafthouse franchise, followed by another announcement that the Woodbury location would reopen.

To celebrate the event, the location opening night will feature $5 movie tickets and a 25% discount on certain food and beverages.

Details can be found on the theatre’s website.