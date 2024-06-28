Alamo Drafthouse returning to Woodbury

After abruptly closing down earlier this month, the Alamo Drafthouse location in the Twin Cities will be coming back.

In a Facebook post, Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities announced it would be back this summer now that it has officially been purchased, with plans to reopen the theatre. The location closed down after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Now, with the official purchase completed and the franchise now owned by Sony, the theatre is hoping to open as soon as possible, according to their website.

As part of its return, Alamo Drafthouse is looking to celebrate with special discounts and promotions. It is also offering ticket refunds owed to anyone due to the sudden closing by the previous owner and season pass members getting a free month of season passes, so long as they were subscribers in the Twin Cities area before the theatre’s June 6 closure.

Additional details can be found on the Alamo Drafthouse website.