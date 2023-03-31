A look at previous train derailments in Minnesota

Following Thursday’s train derailment in Raymond, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is revisiting past train derailments in Minnesota.

March 15, 2019

A Union Pacific train derailed near Ottawa, a town in Le Sueur County, at about 5 a.m. on March 15, 2019. Deputies at the scene said the snow and icy conditions made it difficult to get the the site of the crash.

Union Pacific said that one locomotive and about 12 cars went off the tracks. The crew on board the train was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Some diesel fuel spilled as a result of the derailment, which sparked a fire, according to Union Pacific. The fire was under control as of 8 a.m. and firefighters continued to monitor the scene.

Although Union Pacific officials said there wasn’t any diesel in the nearby Minnesota River, authorities were adding absorbent boom into the water as a precaution.

August 8, 2018

A train derailment at Hoffman Bridge in South St. Paul caused fuel to leak into the Mississippi River on Aug. 8, 2018.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said that the Union Pacific train spilled 3,200 gallons of fuel into the Mississippi.

MPCA set up booms at the bridge and further downstream to contain the spill. Booms were also set up by Grey Cloud Island, which is nine miles south of the bridge.

April 5, 2018

A train derailed near Valley Fair in Shakopee on Valley Park Drive April 5.

The Shakopee Fire Department said about five cars derailed, impacting one intersection in the area.

Officials said the Union Pacific train was not carrying any hazardous materials and no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific said soybean meal was the only material spilled in the incident.

