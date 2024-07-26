A dozen current and former college athletes from U of M, MSU competing at 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics get underway in Paris on Friday with opening ceremonies, and 12 current or former college athletes who are enrolled or attended school in Minnesota — and one coach — will be among the Olympians from around the world vying for a medal.

Of the 12 current and former student-athletes, nine attend or went to the University of Minnesota and three are from Minnesota State University, Mankato (MSU).

The U of M athletes include four competing for Team USA and the other five competing for other countries.

The three MSU athletes are competing for other countries.

Of the 12 Olympians, seven are competing in Track and Field or Cross Country.

University of Minnesota Olympians:

USA – Sarah Bacon – Women’s Diving (3M, 3M Synchronized) — interview with Sarah

USA – Matt Wilkinson – Men’s Track (3000M Steeplechase)

USA – Summer Schmit – Women’s Paralympic Swimming

USA – Wenbo Chen – Diving Team Assistant Coach

Trinidad & Tobago – Devin Augustine – Men’s Track (100 Meters)

Trinidad & Tobago – Akilah Lewis* – Women’s Track

Japan – Airi Miyabe – Women’s Volleyball

Israel – Bar Soloveychik – Men’s Swimming (4×200 Free Relay)

South Africa – Erik Von Rooyen – Men’s Golf

Canada – Ava Stewart – Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

MSU Olympians:

Former Gopher gymnast Shane Wiskus will also be in Paris as an alternate for the USA Men’s Gymnastics Team.

*Lewis attended and graduated from the U of M in 2023. She ran on the women’s track at the U of M from 2022-2023. She is now a student-athlete at Ole Miss.