Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon ready to compete in Paris for Team USA

Twin Cities resident Sarah Bacon won five NCAA diving titles with the Gophers, was a 10-time All-American and four-time Big Ten champion. Now 27-years-old, Bacon has achieved another off-the-charts accomplishment: Making the USA Olympic team.

Last month in Knoxville, TN, she won the 3-meter springboard individual competition at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She also qualified for Paris in the 3-meter synchronized competition.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Bacon before she departed with her team to Europe — they left a few days ago for training and to get their bodies acclimated with the big time difference.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Bacon***

Bacon was the Women’s Big Ten Diver of the Year in 2019 and 2021 and the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year in 2021.