$6 million in funding secured for St. Paul’s Pedro Park

$6 million has been dedicated to a new .87-acre park in downtown St. Paul, according to St. Paul Parks and Recreation.

Construction is expected to break ground next summer at Pedro Park.

The St. Paul City Council authorized the funding, which is made up of existing general and city bond funds, and leaves $1.5 million left to be privately fundraised.

“Today’s vote will bring much needed green space and a neighborhood gathering space to downtown,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Rebecca Noecker. “It wouldn’t have happened without the dedicated downtown residents who have been advocating for years for an expanded park and the demolition of the Public Safety Annex.”

Pedro Park is located at 10th Street East and Robert Street North in a “vibrant and growing part of downtown St. Paul.” The initial .45-acre plot was donated by the Pedro family to the city of St. Paul to be developed as a park.

The park was the previous location of the Pedro Luggage Center and has most recently been home to Urban Flower Field — a temporary park project that turned the lot into a community gathering space.

Earlier this year, the Public Safety Annex building next to the park was demolished to make way for the expanded park, which will have walkways, open lawn space, landscaping, public art, a fenced dog area and more.

“This investment reaffirms our shared commitment to our downtown prosperity and vibrancy,” Mayor Carter said. “The new park and green space planned at Pedro Park reimagines a once-vacant space, and signals an exciting step toward a revitalized downtown experience.”

The remaining $1.5 million private fundraising campaign will be led by the St. Paul Conservancy and Friends of Pedro Park and support additional park elements like an event pavilion, play area and interactive water feature.

Starting in the fall, staff will work with a design team to develop a concept plan and prepare construction documents for bidding in early 2024. Construction will begin next summer, with the new park expected to open in spring 2025.

