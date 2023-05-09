Demolition of public safety annex building next to Pedro Park underway

Demolition of the Public Safety Annex building in downtown St. Paul is underway.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer stopped by the scene at 100 10th St. E on Tuesday.

The building was scheduled to come down as part of the big improvements coming to Pedro Park in downtown St. Paul.

A timeline for the new amenities coming to Pedro Park has not been released.

The preferred concept that was released in March includes a splash pad, pickleball courts, playground equipment, and a large green space.

RELATED: First look at renderings of new and improved Pedro Park