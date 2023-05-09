Demolition of public safety annex building next to Pedro Park underway

Ashley Halbach KSTP
Pedro Park Building (KSTP)

Demolition of the Public Safety Annex building in downtown St. Paul is underway.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer stopped by the scene at 100 10th St. E on Tuesday.

The building was scheduled to come down as part of the big improvements coming to Pedro Park in downtown St. Paul.

A timeline for the new amenities coming to Pedro Park has not been released.

The preferred concept that was released in March includes a splash pad, pickleball courts, playground equipment, and a large green space.

