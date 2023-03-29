First look at renderings of new and improved Pedro Park

The city of St. Paul has released updated sketches showing its plans for the future of downtown Pedro Park.

An overview of the plan for the park on 10th Street East and Robert Street North includes space for public art, a splash pad, a pet area and possibly even pickleball courts.

In preparation for the demolition of the public safety annex building, which is slated for this spring, a construction fence has been placed around the park. The fence is expected to remain throughout the construction of the park.

The city is still raising money for the full cost of planning and construction.

More information on the project is available online.