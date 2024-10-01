$45K reward offered for information on Dakota County woman’s disappearance

There’s a $45,000 reward for information about a Dakota County woman’s whereabouts or information leading to the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering $5,000 and private parties have pledged $40,000.

Only tips received through the Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers that lead to Nicole Anderson’s location or the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance are eligible for the award money.

As previously reported, Anderson was last seen in Randolph Township on the morning of July 6. She was last seen wearing a long grey sweater and camouflage pants.

Authorities say Anderson is 5’10” and weighs 135 pounds.

She left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind. There is concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 651-438-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip via CrimeStoppers.