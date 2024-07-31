Dakota County offering reward for information on missing woman

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Officials are offering $5,000 for any information leading to the location of 56-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Anderson, who was last seen around 10 a.m. on July 7 leaving her home in Randolph Township on foot.

Authorities say she left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind. There is concern for her welfare.

Anderson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a long grey shirt and sandals. The last known photo of her taken on a Ring camera can be viewed below.

(Courtesy: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 651-438-TIPS (8477) or crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us.