Dakota County authorities ask the public for help in finding missing endangered woman

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman, whom they say is endangered.

Nicole “Nikki” Anderson, 56, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday leaving her home in Randolph Township on foot.

Courtesy of Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say she left her phone, wallet, glasses and medication behind. There is concern for her welfare.

Anderson is 5’10” tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a long grey shirt and sandals. The last known photo of her taken on a Ring camera can be viewed on the right.

The Sheriff’s Office stated on Tuesday that it had completed a search in the area around Anderson’s home and is still following leads on where she may be.

If you have any information on Anderson’s whereabouts, call 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.