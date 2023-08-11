34-year-old pleads guilty, gets 144 days in jail, probation for Eagan standoff

A 34-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a standoff in Eagan on Aug. 28.

Alexander Christopher Hummel Jr. will serve 144 days in Dakota County Jail. He received a sentence of a year, but had credit for 221 days already served, according to court documents.

Hummel also received an 18-month prison sentence, which will be stayed for the duration of his five-year probation.

He was originally charged with first-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process, and violating a harassment restraining order (HRO). He was sentenced for both the burglary and violating an HRO charge, with the obstructing the legal process count being dismissed.

As previously reported, Eagan officers were called to the 1400 block of Diamond Drive on a report of a man who had violated a protection order and barricaded himself inside a home. The man, identified as Hummel, was arrested after a nine-hour standoff with police.

