1 dead after fire that left 7 hospitalized in St. Paul

One of the seven people hospitalized after a fire early Wednesday morning in St. Paul has died, officials confirmed Thursday.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso confirmed the update to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue, left six children and one adult in critical condition. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the victims died.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released but investigators say it is not considered suspicious.

The family released the following statement via Regions Hospital on Wednesday:

“Our family experienced a devastating fire Wednesday morning at our home. We want to thank the St. Paul Fire Department and other first responders for their selfless and brave efforts. Out of respect for our family’s privacy, no additional information will be provided at this time.”