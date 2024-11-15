2nd suspect charged in 2023 friendly fire killing in Minneapolis

Charges have been filed against a second suspect accused of being in a group that shot at a passing SUV last December in Minneapolis, fatally injuring one of their companions in the line of fire.

Court documents show 22-year-old Davant Moore of Brooklyn Center is charged with one count of first-degree riot and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting that killed 20-year-old Ty’Shawn Lyons.

According to a criminal complaint, Moore and Lyons were part of a group of six men who shot at an SUV around 2:37 a.m. as it drove past them on Grand Avenue South before turning right onto Lake Street.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Moore and another defendant, 22-year-old Damari Tremaris Douglas, standing behind Lyons as they fired among the group. Lyons is seen on video collapsing to the ground at the moment he comes between Douglas and the SUV.

Police responding to the scene found Lyons shot in the back of the head. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment but died three days later.

Thirteen cartridge casings recovered at the scene matched with Douglas’ gun, and two matched with Moore’s.

Police reviewing surveillance footage determined that Douglas was the only person shooting from behind Lyons at the moment he collapsed and therefore is the person who fired the bullet that killed him. After Douglas was taken into custody, he said investigators had correctly identified Moore as one of the gunmen.

Moore was arrested on Thursday and remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first court appearance is set for Monday.

Douglas was among 11 Lows gang members indicted last month on federal racketeering charges in connection with the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office’s continued prosecution of Minneapolis street criminals. Federal prosecutors described the Dec. 3 homicide as “a racketeering act in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy.”