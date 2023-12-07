Man dies after Sunday morning shooting on Lake Street

A man who was shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis has died days later, police say.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Lake Street West and Grand Avenue South just before 2:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from what were considered “life-threatening” gunshot wounds.

MPD says it learned on Wednesday that the man died at a hospital from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will publicly release his name and cause of death at a later time.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the man was in a parking lot with friends when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Nobody else was hurt.

Police haven’t announced any arrests.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.