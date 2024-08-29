2nd person dies after Albert Lea crash on Monday, State Patrol confirms
A second person has died after a crash with a semi in Albert Lea on Monday, State Patrol confirmed.
We previously reported that Marva Ann Marie Gullord, 81, was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for State Patrol confirmed Thursday morning that Gullord died at the hospital on Monday.
Roger Allen Jensen, 84, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the incident report, a man was driving a Peterbilt semi south on Highway 13 in Albert Lea. Jensen was driving a Honda Pilot east on County Road 46, and the two vehicles crashed at the intersection.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Authorities have not released a cause for the crash.