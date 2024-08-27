1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash with semi in Freeborn County

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Freeborn County around 2 p.m. on Monday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

According to an incident report, a man was driving a Peterbilt semi south on Highway 13 in Albert Lea. Roger Allen Jensen, 84, was driving a Honda Pilot east on County Road 46, and the two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Jensen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Honda, an 81-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

No word on what caused the crash to happen.