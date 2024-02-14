25-year-old pleads guilty to aiding an offender in connection with fatal 2022 shooting

A 25-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding an offender in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in September 2022.

Jal Domach Wal was arrested in February 2023 for aiding Mayan Deng Mayan — who was charged in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve on Sept. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Surveillance video of the shooting showed Mayan getting out of a silver Acura and firing at Gildersleve before running back to the vehicle. Wal was later identified as the driver of the Acura, police said.

Wal is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

Mayan has a court appearance Feb. 23.