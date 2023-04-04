Man charged in connection with fatal Minneapolis shooting following ‘after hours’ party

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting near Loring Park last September.

Court records show that 26-year-old Mayan Deng Mayan is facing one count of second-degree murder for the killing of 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester.

Officers found Gildersleve in the street near Harmon Place and Maple Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2022. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers also found seven 9 mm casings were found near his body.

Surveillance video shows Mayan exiting a silver Acura before firing at Gildersleve and running back to the vehicle, court documents state.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they were aware of an “unlicensed after-hours party” happening at a nearby shop, which both Mayan and the victim attended in the early morning hours prior to the shooting.

Officials identified the owner of the Acura as Jal Wal, who police say was with Mayan during the crime as the driver of the vehicle. There were also two unnamed women with them.

Wal was arrested back in February and is facing an aiding an offender charge in connection to the killing.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Mayan was booked on March 29. His first appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.