Man arrested after Minneapolis hit-and-run, booked into jail for outstanding murder warrant

Minneapolis police arrested a man for a hit-and-run that hurt a woman who was walking across an intersection just before 2:30 Sunday morning.

A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department said that officers witnessed a vehicle strike the woman at the intersection of Fourth Street North and First Avenue and then flee from the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled and officers pursued. The vehicle then crashed into another parked vehicle near 6th Street and 1st Avenue. Two people were in the parked vehicle that was struck, and both said they were not injured.

Police say officers then discovered that the man had warrants for probable cause murder and fleeing police.

The man, identified by police as 24-year-old Jal Domach Wal, was booked into Hennepin County Jail for those charges. Wal is suspected of being connected to the shooting death of 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, that happened at a party near Loring Park in September 2022.

The woman struck at the intersection was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.