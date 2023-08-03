23-year-old sentenced to over 10 years for attempted murder in 2022 shooting

A 23-year-old was sentenced Thursday to over 10 years in prison (130 months and 15 days) in connection with a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in May 2022.

James Cooper Henderson pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder on July 27.

He received credit for 132 days already served.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North on May 20, 2022. they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, the victim owned a property on Elwood Avenue and was checking on it when three people he suspected to be squatters began attacking him and demanding his keys, phone and wallet.

After robbing the victim, one of the men, identified as Henderson, shot him multiple times.

The next day, Henderson’s parents called the police and said that Henderson confessed to the shooting, court documents state.