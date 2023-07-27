23-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder charge in 2022 Minneapolis shooting

A 23-year-old has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting May of 2022 in north Minneapolis that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

James Cooper Henderson was charged with attempted second-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

As part of a plea deal, Henderson is expected to receive a sentence of over 10 years (130.5 months).

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North on May 20, 2022. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was brought to the hospital.

According to court documents, the victim owned a vacant property on Elwood Avenue and was checking on it when he was confronted by three people he suspected to be squatters. The suspects, one of whom was identified as Henderson, began attacking the victim and demanded his keys, phone and wallet.

After robbing the victim, Henderson shot him multiple times, court documents state.

The next day, Henderson’s parents called police and said that Henderson had confessed to shooting someone on Elwood Avenue.

Henderson is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.