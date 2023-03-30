Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2022 North Minneapolis shooting

A man has been charged with a felony after a shooting in North Minneapolis in 2022.

James Cooper Henderson, 23, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

On May 20, 2022, the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North in Minneapolis.

The officers found an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and began performing lifesaving treatment. The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s vehicle, phone, and other property were stolen but later found in St. Paul, authorities say.

According to court documents, the victim owned a vacant property on Elwood Avenue and went back to check on the residence.

When he arrived, the victim was confronted by three people he suspected to be squatters, who proceeded to hit and kick him.

Henderson, along with two other people, demanded the victim’s keys, phone, and wallet, according to the charges.

The charges also state that after taking his possessions, Henderson shot the victim several times with a 9 mm handgun, and the three suspects fled the scene.

The victim then stumbled outside, where nearby neighbors helped him.

The following day, Henderson’s parents called the police and told them that Henderson confessed to shooting someone on Elwood Avenue.

Henderson is currently in custody, and his first hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.