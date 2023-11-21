21-year-old to serve probation for shooting sister’s boyfriend in the face in NE Minneapolis

A Minneapolis man was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Minneapolis in March 2020.

Michael Eugene Detroy Alexander, 21, received a stayed sentence of over eight years (103 months) in prison, which he will serve if he violates the terms of his five-year probation. He has credit for 491 days already served.

He will return to court in May for a check-in to see how his probation is going.

Alexander was initially charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault in March 2022, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in May, and the attempted murder charge was dismissed.

A criminal complaint states that officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue Northeast on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Alexander carrying a box containing a shotgun as well as two used and unused shotgun shells, the complaint said. Inside the building, officers found a victim who had been shot in the face.

Alexander’s sister told police she and the victim were sleeping when she heard two shots; the victim screamed after the second shot. The 1-year-old child of her and the victim was “sleeping only feet away from them” at the time of the shooting.

In an interview with police, Alexander told officials that “he had a feeling that his family and [the victim] were out to get him” and admitted to shooting at the victim twice while he was in bed, the complaint states.

